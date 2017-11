Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The dedication of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. took place 35 years ago.

One of the thousands of names on the wall is Lance Cpl. James T. Reddington.

Every year, Marines who served with Lance Cpl. Reddington make the trek to his gravesite in Scranton and Mike Stevens made a stop there, too, Back Down The Pennsylvania Road back in 2009.