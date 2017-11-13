Penn State Raising Season Ticket Prices

Posted 5:11 pm, November 13, 2017, by

UNIVERSITY PARK — For the first times since 2009, Penn State is raising the ticket prices for football season ticket holders.

Season football tickets for 2018 will be going up by $5 per game next season for a total increase of $35.

The price to park is also going up if you wait until the day of the game.

It’ll cost $60 if you pull up to stadium lots without a prepaid pass. The price to park if you buy in advance will still be $20.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments