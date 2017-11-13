× Penn State Raising Season Ticket Prices

UNIVERSITY PARK — For the first times since 2009, Penn State is raising the ticket prices for football season ticket holders.

Season football tickets for 2018 will be going up by $5 per game next season for a total increase of $35.

The price to park is also going up if you wait until the day of the game.

It’ll cost $60 if you pull up to stadium lots without a prepaid pass. The price to park if you buy in advance will still be $20.