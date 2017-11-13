Penn State Raising Season Ticket Prices
UNIVERSITY PARK — For the first times since 2009, Penn State is raising the ticket prices for football season ticket holders.
Season football tickets for 2018 will be going up by $5 per game next season for a total increase of $35.
The price to park is also going up if you wait until the day of the game.
It’ll cost $60 if you pull up to stadium lots without a prepaid pass. The price to park if you buy in advance will still be $20.
warningfakenews
They can charge it because their players aren’t taking a knee and ticking off the fans. Otherwise, they’d have difficulty giving away the tickets.
BERRIOS
The civil suits are getting expensive folks.