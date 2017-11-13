× No Sign of Missing Man at Lake Silkworth

LAKE SILKWORTH — Crews have now been searching for five days, looking for Adam Lutz of Nanticoke

On Monday, they changed the focus of their search from land to the water.

Police say Lutz, 22, of Nanticoke, was driving with a friend near Harveys Lake and Lake Silkworth Thursday night. He pulled over on Roberts Street and Route 29 at Lake Silkworth, got out of the car, and hasn’t been seen since.

The search is now focusing exclusively on Lake Silkworth itself and the surrounding shoreline.

Areas on land have been searched two to three times over so volunteers who specialize in K-9 searches were brought in to help with the search on the water. They used Lutz’s scent to search for signs of him.

“Dogs don’t normally lie. They just don’t lie. They are your best friends. They are out here to help and bring home the closure for people,” said Vicki Coup, K-9 coordinator.

So far, the dogs have not found any trace of Lutz’s scent.

Police are also looking over surveillance video, which they say shows Lutz walking toward the lake.