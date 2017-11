Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NANTICOKE -- A new gathering place for veterans has officially opened its doors in Luzerne County.

Luzerne County Community College dedicated the Patrick J. Solano Veterans Center at its campus in Nanticoke on Monday.

The new center is named after the college's trustee emeritus, who was also a flight engineer in the Air Force.

The spot will serve as a space where retired and active service members can gather, study, and even meet with college counselors.