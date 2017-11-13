Mt. Carmel Area vs Southern Columbia preview

Top ranked Southern Columbia scuffled on offense before putting away Southern Columbia in Week 3 by a 29-7 score. The teams go back at it Friday Night for the District IV 'AA' Title.
