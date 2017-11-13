× Development Projects Continue on Montage Mountain

MONTAGE MOUNTAIN — The Shoppes at Montage opened in Moosic in 2007 and since then, plenty of new clothing stores and restaurants have opened up.

Within the next year, you’ll not only notice more of that but more things to come across the whole mountain.

More development on montage mountain

There are quite a few construction sites to look at as your driving through Montage Mountain — some old and some new and some changes are coming here to Moosic.

Phase Five of the Glenmaura Commons project is underway bringing with it more townhouses and condos.

“It’s good. It needs to be relived and have everything revitalized because the younger kids are moving out,” Gia Micciche said.

Behind the Lackawanna County Visitor Center, a new construction site will soon be home to Glenmaura Senior Living, a facility that will have over 100 rooms and beds for senior citizens.

Shoppers who frequent the area think this is a perfect location for a senior living facility because of the proximity to so many other things.

“They got the movie theater. They got the restaurants. I think it’s benefit for everybody in general,” Matthew Kochis said.

And speaking of restaurants, you can expect yet another place to dine in 2018. Harvest opened up earlier this year. Its new neighbor will be a place called Food and Fire, a barbecue-style restaurant.

“More jobs for us, more jobs for the younger people,” Kochis said. “Everyone says, ‘there’s no job, there’s no jobs,’ but you see it’s growing, it just keeps getting bigger and bigger.”

Also in front of the Moosic zoning board are plans for a new Hilton hotel to open up in this area overlooking the baseball stadium, but plans haven’t been finalized just yet. Borough officials say the hotel is proposed to be five stories tall.

For Dolores Zurek who has lived here in Moosic her whole life, she is the first to admit how proud she is to be a part of something that is thriving like this.

“We have grown so much since 1980, people don’t believe it, population and commercial area,” Zurek said.

The Food and Fire restaurant is set to open this spring at the Shoppes at Montage. Officials with Glenmaura tell us the senior living facility will be completed sometime in 2018.