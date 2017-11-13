Cause of Young Mayor’s Death

Posted 6:49 pm, November 13, 2017, by

MOUNT CARBON -- There is some new information on what caused the death of one of Pennsylvania's youngest mayors.

Mount Carbon Mayor Brandon Wentz, 23, died last week.

Schuylkill County's coroner says the young man's lungs filled with fluid and that led to his death.

Wentz was wrapping up his time as mayor of Mount Carbon, just outside Pottsville.

He did not seek re-election, and his mother said he recently submitted his resignation.

Schuylkill County's coroner is still waiting for Wentz's toxicology reports.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s