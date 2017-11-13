Cause of Young Mayor’s Death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT CARBON -- There is some new information on what caused the death of one of Pennsylvania's youngest mayors.

Mount Carbon Mayor Brandon Wentz, 23, died last week.

Schuylkill County's coroner says the young man's lungs filled with fluid and that led to his death.

Wentz was wrapping up his time as mayor of Mount Carbon, just outside Pottsville.

He did not seek re-election, and his mother said he recently submitted his resignation.

Schuylkill County's coroner is still waiting for Wentz's toxicology reports.