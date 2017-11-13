Accused Trooper Shooter Moved from Hospital to Prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EASTON -- The man charged with shooting a state trooper has been moved to the Northampton County Prison.

Daniel Clary, 22, of Effort, was released from the hospital Sunday and transferred to the prison.

Clary is charged with attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer for a shootout with troopers along Route 33 near Nazareth on November 7.

Pennsylvania State Police Cpl. Seth Kelly was shot several times. He is still in the hospital.

Troopers fired back and shot Clary.