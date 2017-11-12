Veterans Boycott NFL Games

Posted 6:30 pm, November 12, 2017, by

PLAINS TOWNSHIP -- Thousands of veterans across the country are taking part in a protest against the NFL this Veterans Day weekend.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the Polish American Veterans Club near Wilkes-Barre on Sunday where veterans refused to show any NFL games.

The boycott follows weeks of protests by some players, sitting or kneeling during the national anthem. Players have said they're protesting unfair treatment of minorities by law enforcement.

Veterans there tell Newswatch 16 the NFL boycotts are taking place all over.

"I've talked to friends of mine in Florida and different places. In fact, there was a guy in here before, his son's down in Norfolk. They're doing it all over the place," said Sam Austim, Navy Veteran.

Instead of football, the club showed NASCAR races, golf, and an old Phillies game.

