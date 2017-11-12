Stuart Tank Memorial Highway Dedicated in Berwick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERWICK -- Part of a road in Columbia County took on a new name this Veterans Day weekend.

A portion of Route 93 in Berwick was dedicated Sunday as "Stuart Tank Memorial Highway."

The name commemorates the Stuart tank built in Berwick and used in World War II. One of the tanks found its way back to Columbia County last year.

The event was put on by area veterans.

"I'm getting a little jelly-bellied over it right now. We're enjoying it. I didn't know it would be this big of a hoopla. I figured a sign would be up and that would be it, but I'm glad see it's coming together," said Arthur Hess of Fowlersville.

More than 15,000 Stuey tanks were built in Columbia County during the war.