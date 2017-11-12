Red Neck Outdoor Products Turkey Call Giveaway

Posted 7:00 pm, November 12, 2017

One lucky member of the POL Outdoor Club will win a great set of turkey and locator calls courtesy of field staff member Dale Butler, owner of Red Neck Outdoor Products.  Plus we'll give you the final clue in the Kioti Krazy Contest.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

