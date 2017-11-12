Record Show Draws Music Lovers to Luzerne County

Posted 6:46 pm, November 12, 2017, by

PLAINS TOWNSHIP -- A major record and CD show made its way back to our area.

Thousands of records filled the room at the Woodlands Inn in Plains Township on Sunday.

The Scranton Wilkes-Barre Record and CD Show is the largest record swap meet in northeastern Pennsylvania.

It happens twice a year.

The event kicked off in 1993, bringing vinyl and music lovers from all around the Northeast and Canada.

"I go every year because I know I'm going to get something really cool. I know I'm going to find something super rare and something I just don't have in my collection," said Thom Shubilla of Plains Township.

The record and CD fairs happen twice a year in Syracuse, Utica, Binghamton, New York and here in Luzerne County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s