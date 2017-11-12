Inaugural Central Susquehanna WPRA Wild Pheasant Hunt Briefing

Posted 7:03 pm, November 12, 2017, by

We'll travel to the Central Susquehanna wild pheasant recovery area for the inaugural wild pheasant youth hunt, it all starts with a morning safety briefing.  Plus we'll give you the 9th clue in the Kioti Krazy Contest.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s