St. Joseph's Center is holding a Fall Festival with a pasta dinner on November 19th, 2017. It will be from 1pm-6pm at the Regal Room in Olyphant.
Good Morning PA – St. Joseph’s Center
-
In Your Neighborhood
-
In Your Neighborhood
-
Joe Meets ‘Little Go Joe’ Fans
-
Iced Coffee Day Nets $60K for Go Joe 20, St. Joseph’s Center
-
St. Joseph’s Center Telethon 2017: Riley Feature
-
-
St. Joseph’s Center Telethon 2017: Moes Feature
-
St. Joseph’s Center Telethon 2017: Milton Talent Show
-
16th Annual Lebanese-American Food Festival in Scranton
-
St. Joseph’s Center Telethon 2017: Wilkes-Barre Jr. Leadership
-
St. Joseph’s Center Telethon 2017: Double R Twirlettes
-
-
St. Joseph’s Center Telethon 2017: Cory Feature
-
Pasta Dinner for Fallen Police Officer in Luzerne County
-
Kickoff to Fall Foliage Festival in Jim Thorpe