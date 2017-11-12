Driver Charged Following Police Chase in Hazleton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON -- A high-speed chase through part of Luzerne County has a man facing a slew of charges.

According to police, Rafael Sanchez Pinales, 21, took off in a rental car after officers tried to pull him over for speeding, blowing through a stop sign, and almost hitting five pedestrians around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Pinales refused to pull over and led police through Hazleton and West Hazleton. Police said he finally stopped after he nearly crashed head on into a police cruiser. He then took off running. He left his car in gear, however, and it rolled into a police cruiser.

Police eventually caught Pinales.

Investigators believe he was driving under the influence of alcohol. He faces charges including fleeing and eluding, DUI, accidents involving damage to attended vehicles, driving without lights to avoid arrest, reckless driving, and other traffic violations.