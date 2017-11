Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- A little dodgeball will help raise big money to help a veteran battling cancer in Luzerne County.

The first ever King of Battle Dodgeball Tournament was held at the 109th Armory in Wilkes-Barre on Sunday. It was put on by the 1st Battalion.

The tournament was held to help veteran Richard Pries with his medical bills ever since he received a cancer diagnosis.

Pries was taken by the turnout for the event.

All the money raised will go to the Pries family.