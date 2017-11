Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAYFIELD -- Christmas may still be more than a month away, but one church in Lackawanna County has been in the spirit all weekend long.

Sunday was the final day of the annual Christmas bazaar at St. John's Russian Orthodox Church in Mayfield.

This is the church's 25th year holding the fundraiser.

People came in from the cold for some Christmas cookies and ethnic foods.

The three-day affair features many imported gifts from Russia, Greece, and Jerusalem.