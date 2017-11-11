Veterans Day Deals

World War I Memorial Unveiled in Dunmore

Posted 8:05 pm, November 11, 2017, by

DUNMORE -- A memorial unveiled in Lackawanna County Saturday honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War I.

Etched into the memorial in Dunmore are the names of 262 veterans from Lackawanna County.

"It makes you feel proud, and you're not alone. Everybody's together. It's just a wonderful thing," said Thomas Coar of Scranton.

The new memorial is located at South Blakely and Cherry Streets in Dunmore.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments