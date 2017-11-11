World War I Memorial Unveiled in Dunmore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE -- A memorial unveiled in Lackawanna County Saturday honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War I.

Etched into the memorial in Dunmore are the names of 262 veterans from Lackawanna County.

"It makes you feel proud, and you're not alone. Everybody's together. It's just a wonderful thing," said Thomas Coar of Scranton.

The new memorial is located at South Blakely and Cherry Streets in Dunmore.