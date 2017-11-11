Raising Money for Olympic Hopefuls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Some indoor ice skating in Wilkes-Barre was all to help pay the way for families of Olympic hopefuls from Luzerne County.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the Toyota Sportsplex in Wilkes-Barre for the Skate-A-Thon on Saturday.

It costs little more than $7,000 to attend the Olympic winter games. The Diamond City Figure Skating Club wants to help with those costs.

" It ties into helping to raise funds for the United States figure skating organization to help send families to the Olympic games this coming February. It coincides with the kickoff of our peak season. It's another opportunity for us to partner with the community and promote the sport and also help families of these Olympic hopefuls," said Jason Jarecki, general manager of the Sportsplex.

The club that raises the most money, will receive a visit next year from an Olympian.

Donations can be made online by clicking here.