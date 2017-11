Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENKINS TOWNSHIP -- You might see beer paired with a ball game or cookouts, but how about yoga?

A brewery in Luzerne County made it happen on Saturday.

People attended a yoga class inside Susquehanna Brewing Company near Pittston, then moved on to the tasting room.

The idea behind the event is for people to stick around after the yoga class and get to know each other.

Organizers said like yoga, being social is a great way to relieve stress.