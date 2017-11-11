Must Have Thanksgiving Recipes by Aurants Holiday Meals Powered by MPG

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Dave from Aurants and Chef Jay from Meal Prep Grind team up to bring you your Thanksgiving Dinner! All you have to do is heat and serve!!!! See how they create memorable side dishes like roasted brussel sprouts, an amazing mac and cheese, plus a family secret sky high apple pie for dessert. Click on Aurants Holiday Meals Powered by MPG for information.

Apple and Pear Pie by Meal Prep Grind

2 12- inch Pie Crusts, homemade is better, store bought works (recipe below)

3-4 large apples, peeled and sliced - 1 sour, 1 sweet, 1 crunchy

2-3 pears, 1 crunchy, 1 sweet

3-4 tablespoons cornstarch

1-1 ½ cups raw organic sugar

1 teaspoon pumpkin spice (mine is a blend of cassia cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, and allspice)

1 teaspoon canela (real) cinnamon

1 egg (beaten with 1 tablespoon water or milk)

Step 1

Form your bottom crust with 1 of the pie crusts and bake it at 325f-350f for about 10 minutes. Allow it to cool.

Step 2

Take your peeled and sliced apples and pears, and dust them generously with cornstarch, being careful to coat them thoroughly.

Step 3

Mix the raw sugar with the cinnamon and pie spice. Begin loading your bottom crust with the apple and pear mix, then sprinkle with a few tablespoons of sugar spice mix. Layer alternately until the apples are mounded high.

Step 4

Apply the top crust, crimp around the edge. Use a decorative patten or lattice if you like. Apply eggwash to top crust. Bake at 350-375 for 35-45 minutes or until goldern brown and filling is bubbly. Cool and enjoy.

Pie Crust

2 cups AP flour

3 Tbsp butter

2 Tbsp Shortening or lard, cubed and frozen

1 tbsp salt

3 tbsp sugar

2 tbsp cold water

Step 1

Combine dry ingredients in a food processor.

Step 2

Add butter and shortening and pulse lighty for a few seconds. Add water slowly until dough starts to form.

Step 3

Wrap and chill for 1 hour, then divide into two pieces, roll out to 12 inch rounds.