The Mountain View boys soccer team lost 7-2 to Camp Hill in the state "A" boys soccer quarterfinals.
Mountain View Boys Soccer Falls to Camp Hill in States
-
Mountain View vs Millville boys soccer
-
Bloomsburg Girls Soccer Falls in Penalty Kicks to Camp Hill in States
-
Mountain View vs Lakeland boys HS Soccer
-
Lakeland vs Mountain View-Girl’s District II “A” Soccer Championship
-
Valley View vs Abington Heights boys soccer
-
-
Midd-West vs Lewisburg boys soccer
-
Scranton Prep Blanks Berwick in Boys Soccer Districts
-
Soccer Fans Disappointed by U.S. Men’s National Team Loss
-
Scranton Prep Boys Soccer Advances to District Title Game
-
Wyoming Valley West Boys Soccer Tops Honesdale, Advance in Districts
-
-
Abington Heights Advance in Boys Soccer Districts
-
Man Charged With Assaulting Two Boy Scouts at Camp in Schuylkill County
-
Wyoming Seminary vs Lake-Lehman boys soccer