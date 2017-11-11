For the second time in two weeks, Lehighton beat their rivals from Jim Thorpe. The Indians won 36-14 to remain undefeated and reach the District XI "AAA" championship game.
Lehighton Beats Jim Thorpe 36-14 to Reach District Title
