Lehighton Beats Jim Thorpe 36-14 to Reach District Title

Posted 11:27 pm, November 11, 2017, by

For the second time in two weeks, Lehighton beat their rivals from Jim Thorpe. The Indians won 36-14 to remain undefeated and reach the District XI "AAA" championship game.

