In Your Ni=eighborhood

Family Breakfast with Santa 2017

Santa Claus takes off some time to enjoy breakfast with children, and it’s a great meal for the adults! Breakfast with Santa is at St. Ann’s Basilica in Scranton on Sunday, Nov. 26 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Enjoy the all-you-can-eat breakfast, let the children meet Santa, and have photos taken with the Jolly Old Fellow. The breakfast features eggs, pancakes, home fries, sausage, coffee, tea, mild and orange juice. Admission is $5 for children and $7 for adults.

2017 Santa’s Sleigh Ride

Santa’s Sleigh Ride is a self-guided shopping tour in the scenic Endless Mountain of Bradford County. It’s free to attend Thanksgiving weekend Nov. 24, 25, & 26 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. starting at The Country Goose Store in LeRaysville. The tour features 25 artisans of the fine arts with many styles of paintings, sculptures, photography, textiles, and more with food available.