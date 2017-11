Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTT TOWNSHIP -- The cold didn't stop a group of people in Lackawanna County from raising money all in memory of a young girl who drowned.

Leah Loomis' classmates at Lakeland High School hosted "A Walk to Cure Diabetes" on Saturday.

Loomis was a diabetic and was a big advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Program.

The 17 year old died in September after falling off a boat on Newton Lake near Carbondale.

All the money raised at the walk went toward the cause.