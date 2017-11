Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST UNION TOWNSHIP -- Firefighters battled flames and freezing temperatures early Saturday morning in Schuylkill County.

The fire leveled the home on West Pine Street in Sheppton around 6 a.m.

Crews from Schuylkill and Luzerne Counties were called in.

Officials say a couple and several children lived in the home and all made it out safely.

Investigators are now looking for the cause of the fire.