City of Scranton Honors Veterans for Their Service

SCRANTON -- Red, white and blue flags waved in the wind. About 100 people looked on as the University of Scranton's ROTC marched on Courthouse Square in Scranton. Elected officials and veterans came out to downtown Scranton to honor all members of service.

"It's important that we recognize the sacrifices that were made in their name and to promote their interest," said Col. Joseph Albert (Ret) American Legion Post 121.

Army Veteran Joseph Albert has served in every war from Vietnam through Desert Storm.

He says it's very important for people to take time out of their day even just to say thank you.

"There's over 28 million veterans in the country and the purpose of Veterans Day is to honor those who served their country," said Albert.

Even some of the youngest members of the community came out.

Members of Dunmore Troop 66 led the pledge of allegiance during the ceremony.

Congressmen Lou Barletta and Matt Cartwright spoke to the veterans and their families, telling Newswatch 16 when it comes to honoring veterans, it's a non-partisan issue.

"It's to honor the men and women who have sacrificed their lives, have fought and died for the freedoms that we enjoy today," said Barletta.

"It really warms the heart to see the people here in Lackawanna County and in northeastern Pennsylvania, the way they come out. They don't stay home even when it's 28 degrees out. They come out to honor our veterans," said Cartwright.

Honoring the service of the men and women fighting for our freedom is something we can all agree on.