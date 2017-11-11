Veterans Day Deals

Bloomsburg Girls Soccer Falls in Penalty Kicks to Camp Hill in States

Posted 6:46 pm, November 11, 2017, by

The Bloomsburg girls soccer team played Camp Hill to a 2-2 tie through two halves and two overtimes, but lost 4-1 in penalty kicks. Camp Hill won 3-2.

