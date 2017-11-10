LIVE High School Football Scores
Veterans Day Deals

Tri-Valley vs Williams Valley

Posted 11:34 pm, November 10, 2017, by

Williams Valley had no trouble with the Bulldogs earlier in the season, rolling up a 50-7 crushing of their arch rivals, and they had no trouble with them in this Class 1-A District championship game.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s