LIVE High School Football Scores
Veterans Day Deals

Selinsgrove vs Shikellamy

Posted 11:32 pm, November 10, 2017, by

Selinsgrove will be looking to avenge an earlier season,  28-26,  loss to the Braves

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s