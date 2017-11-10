× Respect for Veterans Felt at Marywood University

MARYWOOD UNIVERSITY A ceremony was held Friday at Marywood University in Lackawanna County to honor veterans.

The school’s Student Veteran Alliance hosted the event which included speeches and a moment of silence.

One of those who attended was a veteran of the U.S. Army who currently serves on the university’s board of trustees.

“I’ve had the opportunity to live in many places around the globe and we have many freedoms that are not found in other lands, other countries,” said Col. Lorraine Breen, U.S. Army (retired).

The Student Veteran Alliance also placed more than 6,800 American flags representing fallen soldiers outside the Veterans Resource Center on campus.