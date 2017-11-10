× Proud Plains Township Resident Honored at Early Veterans Ceremony

PLAINS TOWNSHIP— Veterans and people from Plains Township saluted the flag at an early Veterans Day ceremony, honoring the service and sacrifice of those in our armed forces.

One vet in particular was given a special honor. The late Colonel Edward Corcoran had a bench dedicated in his name.

“He was very proud of his heritage here. He grew up on Hancock Street, which is just up the road here, not too far. He loved the Wyoming Valley too,” Corcoran’s nephew Jim Saba said.

Colonel Corcoran was a dedicated member of the army, serving in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. He passed away in 2014 but always remembered his roots in the Wyoming Valley.

“He was all over the world and he never forgot about Plains, Pa. So you love that hometown pride,” Corcoran’s great nephew Andrew Saba said.

Township commissioners said they try to add something new to the Veterans Park every year.

“One year we added the monument, the APC was added a year ago, today was the plaque for Colonel Corcoran, and also the Freedom Tree for all veterans,” Commissioner Robert Sax said.

This dedication could be the start of something big.

“We have other people from Plains that have served in our armed forces, so they’re hoping that their families may come forward and they can be honored too in this park. So this might be the beginning of something really special,” Jim Saba said.

At the ceremony, the importance of recognizing the service of all our veterans wasn’t lost even on the smallest of us, as elementary school students sang “My Country ‘Tis of Thee”.

Veteran’s Day is on Saturday, November 11th.