MINERSVILLE -- Flames pouring from a house threatened a church in Schuylkill County.

The fire sparked just before 11 p.m. on Thursday at the home on Middle Street in Minersville.

Crews think it started in the living room.

A man and woman inside made it out okay.

The church next door has some water in the basement.

A fire marshal is expected to look into a cause here in Schuylkill County.