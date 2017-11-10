LIVE High School Football Scores
Hazleton vs Delaware Valley

Posted 11:24 pm, November 10, 2017

Hazleton takes it's gritty 7-4 record into Pike County to face the 11-0 Warriors.  The Cougars gave DV all it could handle in the regular season before falling 28-14.  will it be revenge or sweep?

