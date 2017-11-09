Wyoming Valley West vs Wallenpaupack football

Wallenpaupack and Wyoming Valley West didn't wait for the bitterly cold wind chills expected for Friday Night, by playing the District 2 'AAAAA' football Championship game. QB Rob Dwyer ran for four Touchdown's and threw for a score in the Spartans 35-7 win.
