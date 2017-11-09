Veterans Day Deals

Wyoming Valley West vs Wallenpaupack football

Posted 10:58 pm, November 9, 2017, by

Wallenpaupack and Wyoming Valley West didn't wait for the bitterly cold wind chills expected for Friday Night, by playing the District 2 'AAAAA' football Championship game.  QB Rob Dwyer ran for four Touchdown's and threw for a score in the Spartans 35-7 win.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s