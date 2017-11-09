× Veterans Recognized for Service and Sacrifice at Wilkes Univeristy

WILKES-BARRE— The service and sacrifice of our service men and women were recognized at an early Veteran’s Day event on Thursday at Wilkes University.

Members of the Air Force ROTC presented the colors at the ceremony. The organization has been a part of campus for more than 40 years.

“Airforce ROTC detachment 752 is a great opportunity to get an education and to honor your country. It’s awesome I feel that campus-wide there is a great support for our nation,” ROTC Cadet Captain Michael Shutlock said.

Students at Wilkes who attended the ceremony said giving some of their time was a simple thing to do for the huge cost our veterans have made.

“I feel like they’re not honored enough as they should be. Just coming out here to support them is just a small piece of what I could do today to support what they’ve done,” Wilkes student Michael Eisenhart said.

As the ceremony ended with a playing of Taps, vets of all ages saluted the Stars and Stripes.

Marine First Sgt. Shawn Kelly said it always reminds him there’s an unspoken connection between all generations of armed forces.

“It’s that common bond. There’s something that being a member in the United States military gives you this understanding of each other, regardless of what branch you’re in,” Kelly said.

Veterans Day falls on Saturday, November 11.