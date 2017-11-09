Son Accused of Killing Mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP -- More than a year after her death, a man stands accused of killing his mother in the Poconos.

According to police, Jason Jumper of Blakeslee is accused of killing his mother, Jeri Jumper at their home on Moyer Road in Monroe County.

This all stems from an incident in September of 2016 when police responded to a call involving an unresponsive woman.

Jeri Jumper later died at Pocono Medical Center due to blunt force trauma to the head.

The death was ruled suspicious after an autopsy in September of 2016, but it wasn't until July of 2017 when the Monroe County coroner's office ruled the death a homicide.

According to court papers, Jason and Jeri had a long history of domestic abuse.

Newswatch 16 spoke with a neighbor who occasionally ran into Jason Jumper around the neighborhood.

"He's a nice guy, decent guy, A little bit down on his luck all the time. He never really could hold a job or anything like that. He drank a lot, but other than that, he was a good guy. We all have our issues," said Chuck Demund.

Demund was surprised to hear that Jason is now charged with killing his mother.

"It's been a while now, so all of a sudden, the charges are coming down now. It kind of is surprising."

A call to the D.A.'s office on why the death was first ruled suspicious, then a homicide, was not returned.