× Serving Those Who Serve: Area Students Give Back to Troops for Veterans Day

Students at Tunkhannock Area Middle School are on a mission this week to give back to soldiers overseas.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted their efforts on Thursday as they packed care packages for area troops.

To help pay for the postage to mail the hundreds of items overseas, a group of military moms who are apart of “Blue Star Mothers of NEPA” have organized a 5K Hero Run/Walk this Saturday, Veterans Day, November 11. Head here for the details!

Another angle to this project is the making of new warm lap blankets for area veterans in local nursing homes. If you’re able to help with this cause or have a patriotic themed, new lap blanket you can donate, stop by the following locations now through December 20 between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drop Off Sites:

Tunkhannock Area Middle School

200 Franklin Avenue, Tunkhannock

Michael F. Bailey Law Office

4099 Birney Avenue, Moosic

If you have any questions, contact Kendra at 570-262-3572.

Free Veterans Day Events:

For a list of free activities including meals on Veterans Day across our area, head here.

For a list of other events on the holiday, you can head to WNEP’s Public Service Bulletin Board by clicking here.