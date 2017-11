Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- At it's meeting Thursday night, Scranton City Council will take its first look at the mayor's proposed budget for next year.

The $107 million plan does not include any tax increases or hikes in garbage fees.

This is the first budget for the city following the three year "Omoroso Plan."

A financial expert put the city on a three-year plan for financial health starting in 2015.

Scranton City Council will need to approve the 2018 budget by mid-December.