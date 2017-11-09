× OshKosh Recalls Baby B’gosh Quilted Jacket Due to Choking Hazard

OshKosh is recalling about 38,000 Baby B’gosh quilted jackets due to a choking hazard.

OshKosh received three reports of a snap detaching, including one report of a child putting a detached snap in her mouth.

This recall involves OshKosh Baby B’gosh quilted jackets in pink and gray. The style number can be found on the front of the care tag sewn on the inside of the product, and the UPC number can be found on the back of the same care tag. The style number and UPC number can also be found on the price tag.

The jackets were sold at: OshKosh, Toys R Us, Bon-Ton, Kohl’s, Stage, and Fred Meyer stores and at Military Exchanges nationwide and online at http://www.oshkosh.com between August 2017 and September 2017.

Only jackets with the following style numbers and UPC codes are included in the recall:

Color Style Numbers Size UPC Codes Pink 13003910 0-3M 190795946918 6M 190795946956 9M 190795946963 12M 190795946925 18M 190795946932 24M 190795946949 23003910 2T 190795946062 3T 190795946079 4T 190795946086 5T 190795946093 Gray 12691410 0-3M 190795930399 12M 190795930405 18M 190795930412 24M 190795930429 6M 190795930436 9M 190795930443 22691410 2T 190795919660 3T 190795919677 4T 190795919684 5T 190795919691

Consumers should immediately take the recalled jackets away from children and return them to any OshKosh or Carter’s store or contact OshKosh for a full refund in the form of a $34 gift card (for an infant size) or $36 gift card (for a toddler size).

Consumers with questions can also call OshKosh at 800-692-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit http://www.oshkosh.com online and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.