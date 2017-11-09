Veterans Day Deals

OshKosh Recalls Baby B’gosh Quilted Jacket Due to Choking Hazard

Posted 1:17 pm, November 9, 2017, by , Updated at 01:13PM, November 9, 2017

OshKosh is recalling  about 38,000 Baby B’gosh quilted jackets due to a choking hazard.

OshKosh received three reports of a snap detaching, including one report of a child putting a detached snap in her mouth.

This recall involves OshKosh Baby B’gosh quilted jackets in pink and gray.  The style number can be found on the front of the care tag sewn on the inside of the product, and the UPC number can be found on the back of the same care tag.  The style number and UPC number can also be found on the price tag.

The jackets were sold at: OshKosh, Toys R Us, Bon-Ton, Kohl’s, Stage, and Fred Meyer stores and at Military Exchanges nationwide and online at http://www.oshkosh.com between August 2017 and September 2017.

Only jackets with the following style numbers and UPC codes are included in the recall:

Color Style Numbers Size UPC Codes
Pink 13003910 0-3M 190795946918
6M 190795946956
9M 190795946963
12M 190795946925
18M 190795946932
24M 190795946949
23003910 2T 190795946062
3T 190795946079
4T 190795946086
5T 190795946093
Gray 12691410 0-3M 190795930399
12M 190795930405
18M 190795930412
24M 190795930429
6M 190795930436
9M 190795930443
22691410 2T 190795919660
3T 190795919677
4T 190795919684
5T 190795919691

Consumers should immediately take the recalled jackets away from children and return them to any OshKosh or Carter’s store or contact OshKosh for a full refund in the form of a $34 gift card (for an infant size) or $36 gift card (for a toddler size).

Consumers with questions can also call OshKosh at 800-692-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit http://www.oshkosh.com online and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.

 

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s