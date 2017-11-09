× New Pavilion Unveiled in Scranton

SCRANTON — The Lackawanna Heritage Valley National and State Heritage Area hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday to mark the grand opening of the Scranton Half Marathon Pavilion.

The new pavilion is located at the entrance of the Scranton Riverwalk at the Olive Street Trailhead.

Many public officials, LHV staff and board members and community leaders joined in the celebration.

According to officials, the pavilion is a result of community support and collaboration in Lackawanna County.