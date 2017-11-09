Mother’s Memorial Vandalized, Police Search For Answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLAND -- It's a one-of-a-kind memorial in the community of Ashland, even featured on WNEP'S new "About Town" series.

Now, red lines fall down her face, other dark spots are spattered on the steps, the base and all around the Mother's Memorial in the heart of Ashland.

"When you come into town and you've been living here all your life you see something like happen it's a shame someone could do something like that," said Cair Quick.

Ashland Police say the memorial was vandalized last week. It was back in the middle of the Great Depression when the people of Ashland raised money to build the memorial.

The Ashland Boy's Association says the bronze statue symbolizes mothers of Ashland.

The Donut Shop, on the corner of Centre Street, sits just a few blocks from the Mother's Memorial.

"I saw it on Facebook and the stripe down the middle of her face was appalling. I thought it was terrible, its a shame," said Cheryl Ladick.

Ladick, like most others, hopes the paint is removed soon.

"People come to see that from out of town and the tunnel so it's a shame," said Ladick.

Borough officials tell Newswatch 16 they plan to remove the paint from the statue as soon as possible.

Ashland police say they are still looking for the vandals who defaced this memorial to mothers.