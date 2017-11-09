× Man Admits to Murder for 2016 Wilkes-Barre Shooting Death

WILKES-BARRE — A man facing homicide charges for a deadly shooting in Wilkes-Barre last year has pleaded guilty.

Keanu Pinnock pleaded guilty Thursday to third-degree murder.

Pinnock was picked up by authorities in Sunrise, Florida in connection with the shooting death of Irvando Crooks in Wilkes-Barre in September of 2016.

Police believe Pinnock and another man, Tevon Thomas, 24, shot Crooks at a home on North Sherman Street in Wilkes-Barre. Crooks later died at the hospital.