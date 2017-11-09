Veterans Day Deals

Man Admits to Murder for 2016 Wilkes-Barre Shooting Death

Posted 3:43 pm, November 9, 2017, by

WILKES-BARRE — A man facing homicide charges for a deadly shooting in Wilkes-Barre last year has pleaded guilty.

Keanu Pinnock pleaded guilty Thursday to third-degree murder.

Pinnock was picked up by authorities in Sunrise, Florida in connection with the shooting death of Irvando Crooks in Wilkes-Barre in September of 2016.

Police believe Pinnock and another man, Tevon Thomas, 24, shot Crooks at a home on North Sherman Street in Wilkes-Barre. Crooks later died at the hospital.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s