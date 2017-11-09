× Local Animal Shelter to No Longer Euthanize Animals

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP — A big change is coming to an animal shelter in Lackawanna County.

Griffin Pond Animal Shelter announced Thursday it will no longer euthanize animals to create space for other pets or because of temperament issues.

The news comes after allegations that a dog was improperly euthanized over the summer. Those claims have led to a shakeup at the shelter including the resignation of the former CEO,

Officials don’t expect overcrowding to become an issue thanks to an expansion that will nearly double the number of kennels at the shelter in Lackawanna County.