Hillary Clinton Speaking at Geisinger Health Symposium
GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER — Former Secretary of State and U.S. Senator Hillary Clinton is speaking at a national health symposium at Geisinger Medical Center near Danville.
“We have about 250 people coming in from outside of Geisinger from 20 states, one from outside the country,” said Nancy Lawton-Kluck, Geisinger chief philanthropy officer.
Geisinger tells Newswatch 16 the idea is simple. It’s a national conversation about how to make health care better. Speakers from all over the country are in the Danville area.
“To be able to bring all this stuff to northeast Pennsylvania, but to also share Geisinger’s vision and innovation with the rest of the country,” said Dr. Ronald Strony, Geisinger emergency medicine.
“Everyone here is a high-caliber thinker and we’re really happy from the Pennsylvania Medical Society to be part of the conversation,” said Anita Brazill, Pennsylvania Medical Society.
Clinton is the keynote speaker. She gave her concession speech to Donald Trump exactly one year ago.
“Of all the people, she’s probably had one of the careers in dedicating herself to health and health care,” Lawton-Kluck said.
The symposium’s theme is, “from crisis to cure: revitalizing America’s health care.” but much of the focus is on the opioid epidemic.
“It’s a safety issue, it’s a health issue, it’s a human issue,” Brazil said.
Instead of just speeches, the speakers have conversations with the invitation-only crowd to make it personal.
“The concept of bringing all of these folks together in the same room and having these conversations together,” Dr. Strony said.
