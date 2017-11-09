× Hazleton Area Students Honor Veterans With a Breakfast

HAZLE TOWNSHIP — Hazleton Area High School held its annual Veterans Day breakfast and ceremony for local veterans.

The high school invited about 150 veterans to the event.

“Honestly, it’s an honor to be here,” student Erika Book said. “Just seeing everyone that has come out and we’re just here to thank them really.”

The students said it took about a month to put the program together but it was all worth it to honor the veterans.

“At the end, once you get to meet everyone, I was really grateful,” student Naomi Calderon said. “Like, you feel grateful for them.”

About a hundred students served the veterans during the meal. The students jumped at the opportunity to be apart of the occasion, saying the best part is getting to hear their stories.

“Kids should really know why we have the freedoms we have today, and I know that is one thing that was opening to my eyes today when I walked around and talked to all the various veterans,” Book said.

The veterans are happy to see so many students take an interest in them, because, they say, it is important for younger generations to understand why we honor veterans on Veterans Day.

“It’s all about freedom and freedom in our country today,” Navy Veteran Jerry Notaro said. “Also, we should be free to honor our flag. So, we appreciate their efforts in honoring the veterans.”

After the breakfast, the veterans were invited to a ceremony in the school’s auditorium.