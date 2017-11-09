× Festive and Energy-efficient Christmas in St. Clair

ST. CLAIR — A community in Schuylkill County will be debuting new Christmas lights this year. The lights are not only festive they are also energy-efficient.

St. Clair’s new Christmas lights have been getting a lot of attention.

“I think it is a lot more festive. It brings out the town. It’s a small town, there’s not very much in here so the lights do bring more festivity,” said Michelle Miller.

The borough recently bought twelve new energy-efficient Christmas light swags. They were replaced because the previous lights were about 10 to 15 years old.

“Our old lights were becoming ragged and shotty and so our council president in his last term says we need to get new Christmas decorations in town,” explained borough secretary Roland Price.

The new lights cost about $13,000 and are LED lights.

St. Clair borough officials say the bulbs on them will last a lot longer, depending on the weather.

But that’s not the only benefit. Officials say these lights will also save taxpayers money because it only takes about one-third of the cost to light them.

People in St. Clair are happy to hear about these savings. The borough recycled its old lights.

They were refurbished and sent to another community in Ohio for them to enjoy this Christmas season.