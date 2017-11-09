Veterans Day Deals

Federal Charges for Attempted Bank Robber

Posted 6:30 pm, November 9, 2017, by , Updated at 06:29PM, November 9, 2017

SCOTT TOWNSHIP -- A man, who police say tried to rob a bank but was foiled by a customer, now faces federal charges.

Authorities say, John Ryall, armed with a bb gun, tried to rob a bank in Lackawanna County last month.

Surveillance video shows a man wearing a ski mask waving a gun.

Then, Robert Sakosky, a bank customer, flipped the robber to the ground.

Sakosky got the gun, the ski mask, and even the money from the crook.

He also told police which was the robber ran after the attempted heist in Lackawanna County.

