One car crash ended in the median of I️-81 near the Scranton Expressway exit. Some traffic. Driver taken to the hospital. @wnep pic.twitter.com/g0r4AD3ioo — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) November 9, 2017

SCRANTON — A driver was taken to the hospital after a one-car crash on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County.

It happened before 1 p.m. Thursday near the Scranton Expressway exit (191). The car ended up in the median.

Traffic near the wreck is slow in both directions.

There is no word on injuries.

