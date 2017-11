× Brother Sentenced After Firearm Charges in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE — One of two brothers charged with firearms charges was sentenced Thursday in Luzerne County.

Dashawn McLendon and his brother robbed several taxi cab drivers in Wilkes-Barre in 2015.

McLendon was sentenced to 6 to 16 years in prison on those charges.

McLendon’s brother, Ibn McClain pleaded guilty earlier this year and is serving at least ten years in prison.